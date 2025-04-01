Republican Randy Fine Projected to Win Special Election in FL-6

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine (R-FL) is projected to win the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ.
Randy Fine beat Democrat Josh Weil, to the relief of Republicans who worried in recent days over what appeared to become a close race in a deep-red district.
The election was held to replace former Rep. Mike Waltz, who vacated the seat to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
Republicans were nervous after some polling showed that Weil had outperformed Fine.
Fine evoked his late mother in a post earlier in the day, posting:
My Mom died five days before @realDonaldTrump called on me to “RUN, RANDY, RUN!” with his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”
I miss her terribly, and today, I will remember her sitting at the polling place yelling at every voter, “Please vote for my son and have a FINE day!”
Mom, I hope you’ll be yelling out from the heavens today. Thanks to the people of the 6th Congressional District, I hope to make you proud.
VOTE. Polls are open NOW.
