Republican Randy Fine Projected to Win Special Election in FL-6

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine (R-FL) is projected to win the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Randy Fine beat Democrat Josh Weil, to the relief of Republicans who worried in recent days over what appeared to become a close race in a deep-red district.

The election was held to replace former Rep. Mike Waltz, who vacated the seat to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Republicans were nervous after some polling showed that Weil had outperformed Fine.

Fine evoked his late mother in a post earlier in the day, posting: