Trump-Endorsed Randy Fine: ‘Victory Is in Reach, Now’s the Time to Win BIG for Florida!’

“Victory is in reach” for Republicans in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, Florida state Sen. Randy Fine (R), vying for former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz’s (R) seat, said in a message on Election Day.

Fine is facing off against Democrat Josh Weil for the seat vacated by Waltz, who now serves as President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser. While the district is solidly red — President Donald Trump won it by 30 points in the 2024 presidential election — Democrats have dumped large amounts of money into these special election races, with some reports indicating that the Weil has outspent Fine ten to one.

“TODAY IS ELECTION DAY Every vote is vital and every minute counts. Polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM. Victory is in reach, now’s the time to win BIG for Florida!” Fine said on Tuesday, as voters head to the polls.

In another election day post, Fine told voters that his mother died five days before President Donald Trump called on him to “RUN, RANDY, RUN!” with his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“I miss her terribly, and today, I will remember her sitting at the polling place yelling at every voter, ‘Please vote for my son and have a FINE day!'” he continued.

“Mom, I hope you’ll be yelling out from the heavens today. Thanks to the people of the 6th Congressional District, I hope to make you proud. VOTE. Polls are open NOW,” he added.

Indeed, Trump sent out another strong show of support for Fine days ahead of the election, writing on Truth Social, “America First Patriot Randy Fine is running to represent the Wonderful People of Florida’s 6th Congressional District!”

“A highly successful, Harvard educated businessman, and greatly respected State Legislator, Randy has been a tremendous Voice for MAGA,” he said, predicting that Fine will stand as an “incredible fighter” in Congress who will “work tirelessly with me to Strengthen our Economy, Lower Taxes, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Ensure American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Advance PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

“Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Election Day is this Tuesday, April 1st. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR RANDY — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” the president added.

Floridians in the state’s 1st Congressional District are also heading to the polls in a special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R). Republican Jimmy Patronis, who served as the state’s chief financial officer, has received strong support from President Donald Trump for that seat.