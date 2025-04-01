Watch: Democrat Demands Trump ‘Return’ Deported Gang Members to U.S.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding that President Donald Trump fly hundreds of suspected gang members, deported to El Salvador last month, back to the United States.

“I call on my colleagues … to demand that the Trump Administration comply with all judicial orders while appealing whichever ones they want to appeal, and to demand the return of people unlawfully taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of ‘gang bangers,'” Raskin said at a hearing on Tuesday.

Raskin was referring to two planeloads of suspected illegal alien gang members associated with Tren de Aragua and MS-13 that were deported to San Salvador, El Salvador, under a deal between Trump and President Nayib Bukele to house such illegals in the country’s mega-prison.

Judge James Boasberg, whom many Republicans now want to impeach, issued a temporary restraining order stopping Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport more gang members.

The Trump administration is pleading with the Supreme Court to allow the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to resume such deportations.

During the hearing, Raskin called the deportation of suspected gang members a “blatant violation of American due process and all of our constitutional values.”

Similarly, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) claimed Democrats are not opposed to deporting gang members, but went on to state that such illegal aliens deserve a right to due process to fight their deportations.

“Nobody here is saying that we shouldn’t deport or punish violent criminals, but we are saying that you need to prove that someone is a violent criminal before you can exert this kind of punishment on them,” Scanlon said.

Late last month, Raskin sent a letter to top Trump administration officials asking for details on the deportation flights to El Salvador and stated that the illegal aliens should have been allowed to defend themselves against ICE’s assertion that they are gang members.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.