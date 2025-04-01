Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Lt. General John Caine as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Lieutenant General John D. Caine testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in a confirmation hearing for his nomination as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday, April 1.

President Donald Trump dismissed the previous chairman, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in February, and nominated John “Raizin” Caine to replace him.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff… During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate,” Trump noted at the time.