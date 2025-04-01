Watch Live: Oliver Stone Testifies at Hearing on Declassified JFK Files

Director Oliver Stone will be among those testifying before the House about the declassification of files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday, April 1.

Stone, director of the 1991 film JFK, has long been a skeptic of the Warren Commission’s report on the assassination of the 35th president.

President Donald Trump promised to declassify government files around the assassination in his run for re-election in 2024 and announced earlier in March that he would follow through on his pledge.