A federal judge, born in Mexico and appointed by President Joe Biden, has blocked President Donald Trump from defunding free lawyers for Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

In February, as Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration paused funding for the Acacia Center for Justice — a non-governmental organization (NGO) that provides free lawyers to tens of thousands of UACs hoping to stay in the United States using millions in American taxpayer dollars.

During the Biden administration, the Acacia Center for Justice secured $200 million in federal contracts to provide lawyers to UACs.

Late on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin, who was born in Mexico City and was appointed by Biden, became the latest federal judge to block Trump from carrying out his “America First” agenda.

“The irreparable harm resulting from Defendants’ actions weighs in favor of temporary injunctive relief,” Olguin wrote while issuing a temporary restraining order that will require the Trump administration to continue funneling taxpayer money to the Acacia Center for Justice.

“The Court additionally finds that the continued funding of legal representation for unaccompanied children promotes efficiency and fairness within the immigration system,” Olguin writes.

