WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday evening that he and President Donald Trump are “focused on governing” right now, not on who’s running for president in 2028.

Vance said when Trump accomplishes all the agenda items he’s currently focused on, Americans will be clamoring for another Trump term in the White House—but that neither of them are thinking about the 2028 presidential election right now.

“Well, look, I think President Trump is going to accomplish so many great things for the American people, and he already has, but of course, we’re only a few months into this, that I think by the end of his term, the American people were going to say, yeah, we’d love to have a third term of President Trump,” Vance told Breitbart News. “At the same time, President Trump is not focused on politics, and I’m not focused on politics. We’re focused on governing, on actually delivering on the mandate that the American people gave us. So I expect to work with and for President Trump for years to come, not just over the next few years. We’ll see what happens in 2026 and 2028, but I’m focused on doing a good job for the American people right now, and I know that’s what President Trump believes. If we take care of business now, yeah, the American people are going to want four more years of President Trump’s leadership. But we got to deliver first, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Vance’s comments come after President Trump said in an interview this weekend that he would not rule out seeking a third term in the White House. Trump, who served as the 45th and is currently the 47th president of the United States, is technically term-limited per the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution from seeking a third term as president.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News this weekend when asked if he would try to run again despite the Constitutional amendment that prohibits it. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump also told NBC News.

Here’s more from the NBC News story from Kristen Welker and Megan Lebowitz:

When asked whether he wanted another term, the president responded, “I like working.” “I’m not joking,” Trump said, when asked to clarify. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.” When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.” NBC News asked about a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for office and then pass the role to Trump. Trump responded that “that’s one” method. “But there are others, too,” Trump added. Asked to share another method, Trump simply responded “no.”

It is hard to see, without another amendment to the Constitution altering the 22nd Amendment, how Trump could run for and win another term in the White House. It is also an understatement to say that amending the Constitution is a notoriously difficult process and unlikely to realistically happen in the timeframe between now and the 2028 presidential election.

What’s interesting about this whole thing is that after Trump’s comments to NBC News, the entire political establishment flew into a frenzied furor over the idea, when it’s pretty clear Trump said right from the get-go that he is currently focused on working on the agenda. That’s what Vance is saying to Breitbart News as well, that he and Trump are focused on accomplishing their campaign promises from the last election—they have not even crossed the 100-day mark yet—and this whole uproar seems to have just been a creation of NBC News in its questioning. Nonetheless, now the vice president, thanks to this Breitbart News interview, is on record on the matter as saying he believes in a few years after Trump’s policies benefit Americans, they will be pining for another term of Trump, but he and the president are focused on those policies at this point and not on answering that 2028 presidential election question right now.