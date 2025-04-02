Democrats burned up $15 million losing special election congressional races in Florida, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, Trump-endorsed candidates Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis won their respective races in Florida’s 6th Congressional District and 1st Congressional District. Fine, who ran against Democrat Josh Weil, is replacing former Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), who now serves as President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser. Patronis, formally Florida’s chief financial officer, defeated Democrat Gay Valimont to take over the seat formally held by former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The RNC pointed out in a statement that Democrats wasted millions on these races, only to lose decisively.

“The American people sent a clear message tonight: they want elected officials who will advance President Trump’s America First agenda, and their votes can’t be bought by national Democrats,” Whatley said in a statement.

He revealed that “Democrats dumped more than $15 million into these races in a desperate attempt to change the narrative in Washington, but it was no match for the greatest turnout force in modern politics: President Donald Trump.”

“I’m proud of the RNC’s efforts in Florida to help secure these seats for President Trump, and I’m excited to continue our work protecting the ballot and growing our Republican majorities in Congress,” Whatley added.

Patronis spoke about being completely outspent during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on election day.

“My opponent is outspending me six to one. You know, the Democrats have nowhere else to spend their money,” Patronis revealed.

“My opponent has raised $7 million,” he continued. “You cannot turn on the TV without seeing her ads. You know, we were not able to keep up with the yard sign war, some of these other things. I mean, they even bought TV in markets outside of the area just to have a little bit of bleed-over — that’s how much money they had.”

“And all they could do is try to burn me down the whole entire time. But, you know, I’m born and raised in this part of the state. I’ve lived in the Central Time Zone my entire life. You know, these people are my people, and vice versa,” he added, noting that he certainly gets “nervous” getting outspent, but he ended on a positive note.

“I’ve never been outspent in a race before, but thank goodness at least what we’re seeing in turnout, Republicans are really voting early,” Patronis said, ultimately securing a victory that evening.