Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Judges Blocking Trump’s Executive Orders

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on judges using universal injunctions to block President Donald Trump’s executive orders on Wednesday, April 2.

The hearing, titled “Rule by District Judges II: Exploring Legislative Solutions to the Bipartisan Problem of Universal Injunctions,” will examine what Congress can do in response to lone district judges acting to block the implementation of Trump’s orders across the entire country.

The House held a similar hearing on Tuesday as the Supreme Court remains uninvolved in resolving the conflict between the executive and judicial branches of government.