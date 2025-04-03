Stellantis is halting production at two manufacturing plants, one in Canada and another in Mexico, just a day after President Donald Trump announced 25-percent tariffs on all foreign-made cars.

During a speech in the Rose Garden on Wednesday evening, Trump announced the auto tariff and the United States reciprocal tariffs, marking an end to the nation’s decades-long free trade policy that has eliminated millions of American manufacturing jobs.

Stellantis, whose former CEO Carlos Tavares was the highest paid auto executive — raking in nearly $40 million annually before his resignation in December of last year — has announced that its Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, and its Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico will pause production after Trump’s auto tariffs.

The Canadian plant will pause production for two weeks, while the Mexican plant will pause for the entire month of April.

In an email to employees Thursday, Stellantis North American chief Antonio Filosa said the plant downtime is tied to the tariffs as the company reviews its options.

“We are continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations, but also have decided to take some immediate actions, including temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants,” Filosa told employees in an email, according to CNBC. “Those actions will impact some employees at several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations.”

“The Canadian plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the recently released Dodge Charger Daytona EV. The Mexico plant produces the Jeep Compass SUV and Jeep Wagoneer S EV,” the outlet noted.

Reuters also reports:

General Motors is moving to increase production of light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant, it said in a webcast sent to plant employees on Thursday and viewed by Reuters. GM’s announcement came a day after President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on auto imports. The Fort Wayne plant makes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, which GM also manufactures at plants in Mexico and Canada.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled Stellantis’s outsourcing production to low-wage foreign countries. Last year, for instance, Stellantis outsourced engineering jobs to Brazil, India, Mexico, and Morocco, where workers make pennies on the U.S. dollar.

The outsourcing scheme came as Stellantis laid off about 400 American engineers.

