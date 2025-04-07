IRS to Launch Roadmapping Initiative to Modernize Infrastructure, Enhance Taxpayer Services

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Tuesday will launch an effort to update its technology systems to create the “most efficient” service that also protects taxpayers’ data.

The IRS will formally announce its Technical Roadmapping Initiative, a structured effort to modernize and streamline the agency’s technology systems, a source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News. The development will serve as a critical move toward improving taxpayer services, boosting data security, and enhancing the agency’s operational efficiency.

“The Treasury Department is pleased to have gathered a team of long-time IRS engineers who have been identified as the most talented technical personnel. Through this coalition, they will streamline IRS systems to create the most efficient service for the American taxpayer,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

“This week, the team will be participating in the IRS Roadmapping Kickoff, a seminar of various strategy sessions, as they work diligently to create efficient systems. This new leadership and direction will maximize their capabilities and serve as the tech-enabled force multiplier that the IRS has needed for decades,” the spokesperson continued.

Tuesday’s launch will see the engineers outline a precise plan to modernize the agency’s legacy technology infrastructure, a lot of which has been in place for four decades, according to the source.

At the center of the IRS’s efforts to bring the agency into the 21st century is the implementation of a unified Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure. Using an API would allow the IRS to have secure communication between their systems and would also improve the IRS’s ability to manage taxpayer information securely. It would additionally help streamline data governance policies to protect taxpayer data.

Under President Donald Trump, the IRS aims to remain dedicated to transparency, security, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources, the source said.

A senior career tech executive at the IRS said during a press conference in early March that there are “enormous opportunities” to be exploited with an updated technology system, including a “Where is my refund?” feature to help Americans understand the status of their federal tax return.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.