Netanyahu Announces Israel Will Eliminate Trade Deficit with U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would end tariffs on U.S. goods as President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on Wednesday.

Netanyahu announced during an Oval Office press conference alongside Trump that Israel will end the “trade deficit with the United States” rapidly.

“I can tell you that I said to the President a very simple thing: We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States. We intend to do it very quickly,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“We think it’s the right thing to do, and we’re going to also eliminate trade barriers, a variety of trade barriers that have been put up unnecessarily. And I think Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same,” he added.

Netanyahu also expressed empathy for Trump’s stance on trade imbalances:

I recognize the position of the United States. It says, ‘You know, we are allowing other countries to put tariffs on us, but we don’t put tariffs on them.’ And, you know, I’m a free trade champion, and free trade has to be fair trade. And I think that’s basically the position that you have put forward, Mr. President.

Netanyahu also noted that he spoke with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday about effecting this change in tariff policy quickly.

Last Wednesday, Trump announced his sweeping worldwide reciprocal and baseline tariffs, which included a 17 percent reciprocal tariff on Israel. A day earlier, Israel had announced it would end “customs duties,” or tariffs, on all U.S. goods.

Trump’s ten percent baseline tariffs on all countries took effect on Saturday, while the reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect on Wednesday. Trump noted Monday morning that many countries have reached out in recent days before the tariffs take effect.