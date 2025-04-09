President Donald Trump on Tuesday night called on reluctant Republicans to back the Senate-passed budget resolution, saying that they are just “one big, beautiful bill” signing away from the “greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Trump spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) black tie dinner and fundraiser, in which he urged Republicans to get over their hang-ups regarding the budget resolution.

“Close your eyes and get there. It’s a phenomenal bill. Stop grandstanding,” he said, adding that if Republicans enact his agenda, they would win “40, 50, or even 60 seats.”

“If we don’t get it done because of stupidity or a couple of people who want to show how great they are — you just have to laugh at them or smile at them or cry right in their face,” he continued.

Trump continued his pitch to reluctant Republicans on Wednesday.

He wrote on Truth Social, “Republicans, it is more important now, than ever, that we pass THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. The USA will Soar like never before!!!” The 47th president continued, “It is IMPERATIVE that Republicans in the House pass the Tax Cut Bill, NOW! Our Country Will Boom!!!”