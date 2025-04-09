President Donald Trump on Tuesday night called on reluctant Republicans to back the Senate-passed budget resolution, saying that they are just “one big, beautiful bill” signing away from the “greatest economy in the history of the world.”
Trump spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) black tie dinner and fundraiser, in which he urged Republicans to get over their hang-ups regarding the budget resolution.
“Close your eyes and get there. It’s a phenomenal bill. Stop grandstanding,” he said, adding that if Republicans enact his agenda, they would win “40, 50, or even 60 seats.”
“If we don’t get it done because of stupidity or a couple of people who want to show how great they are — you just have to laugh at them or smile at them or cry right in their face,” he continued.
Trump continued his pitch to reluctant Republicans on Wednesday.
The House Rules Committee will meet Wednesday ahead of a floor vote in the afternoon on the budget resolution; however, dozens of House Republicans remain undecided or outright oppose the Senate budget resolution.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said of the Senate resolution, “Why am I voting on a budget based on promises that I don’t believe are going to materialize?”
He told Trump during a White House meeting Wednesday he opposes the resolution, and some lawmakers did not show up to the meeting with the president, including Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris (R-MD).
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has said he aims to get the resolution passed, which gives him only two days to get it through Congress’s lower chamber before a two-week recess.
