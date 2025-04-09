WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he agrees with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s comments to Breitbart News about the potential for a “win-win” trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Breitbart News asked Trump for his reaction to Mitsotakis’s comments while meeting auto racing champions on the South Lawn of the White House and if he thinks a deal can be struck with the EU.

Trump said he agrees with the prime minister.

“First of all, I know him, he’s a good man, and I appreciate his comments,” Trump said. “Yeah, a deal could be made with every one of them. A deal is going to be made with China. A deal is going to be made with every one of them, and they’ll be fair deals. I just want fair. They will be fair deals for everybody, but they weren’t fair to the United States.”

“They were sucking us dry and you can’t do that. We have $36 trillion of debt for a reason. We don’t have it there for fun,” he added. “They have it for a reason, and people took advantage of our country and they ripped us off for decades.”

Trump emphasized that he has highlighted trade imbalances for years and worked to address them in his first administration.

“If you ever saw me on television, I was young like these guys… and I was talking about it,” Trump said, gesturing to the racing champions. “Nothing changed, and nothing was done about it. Then I did it, in my first term I did it, and did it well. We took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China and others, and I started the process, but then we had to fix up from the COVID mess caused by China. We had to fix up from that, and we did a good job of doing it.”

WATCH: Trump Meets with Racing Champions:

Trump added that the stock market was performing better at the end of his first administration than it was prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He also equated his trade negotiations to surgery.

“So we did a great job, but we didn’t have time to do the big thing which we’re doing now. And it’s like a patient is sick, you have to do surgery. The patient is very, very sick, and Joe Biden handed us over a country that was in very serious trouble–economically and in every other way,” he said. “They let China run away with things, they let other countries run away with things, and maybe worst of all, in a certain way, is what they did at the border.”

“We had people pouring into our country by the millions. Many of them were murderers and drug lords and thieves and people from prisons from all over the world, and there were people from mental institutions, insane asylums,” he added. “They were taking their mentally insane, and they were dumping them into our country. And I’ll tell you, Tom Homan and Kristi Noem are doing a fantastic job in removing them, and now… the Supreme Court just gave us numerous good rulings where we have to be able to get them out.”