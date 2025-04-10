Close to 400 local law enforcement agencies across the United States have signed up to work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in turning over criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents since President Trump was inaugurated in late January.

The data, shared with the House Judiciary’s Immigration Subcommittee this week and compiled by the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), shows that since Trump was inaugurated, about 376 local law enforcement agencies have signed 287(g) agreements with ICE.

The agreements allow local police to seamlessly identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and prisons and swiftly turn them over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

In the last week, alone, 55 local law enforcement agencies have signed 287(g) agreements with ICE, which now has more than 510 local partners through the program — a 280% increase from the 134 local partners that had agreements in place before Trump’s inauguration.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, sought to dismantle the 287(g) program while gutting immigration detention space.

Mayorkas, at the time, claimed that the 287(g) program had a history of “pernicious practices” and widespread “abuses.”

In one instance, Mayorkas forced the end of Bristol County, Massachusetts’s agreement with ICE that had helped agents get custody of illegal aliens charged with attempted murder, child rape and other child sex crimes, strangulation, armed carjacking, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

