Washington, D.C. has officially launched its annual Spring Cleaning Initiatives, as part of an effort to clean up and make the city beautiful and great again, as warmer weather approaches.

During a press conference on Monday for the city’s Spring Cleaning Kickoff, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) spoke about how each spring the city rolls up its “sleeves to get to work” and begins street sweeping, alley cleanups, and fixing potholes, among other cleanup initiatives. Bowser added that the city’s “cleanup efforts are a multi-agency work.”

“As the weather gets warmer and residents continue to take advantage of our beautiful city, we want to make sure that all of our outer spaces not only reflect the pride we have in the city, but the tremendous investments that D.C. residents have allowed us to make to keep our city clean, safe and beautiful,” Bowser explained. “Every spring we roll up our sleeves to get to work, from street sweeping, to alley cleanups and of course, filling up potholes. And, we did have a more momentous winter this year, so I know that there will be a lot of work for DDOT to tackle.”

In a press release from Bowser’s office, it was revealed that the Department of Public Works (DPW) would be “carrying out targeted ‘community cleans’ in neighborhoods” that require a little more cleanup attention:

This spring, DPW is carrying out targeted “community cleans” in neighborhoods needing extra attention. Residents are encouraged to report concerns such as trash build-up, illegal dumping, or abandoned vehicles by calling 311 or through the 311 mobile app.

“This is our city, and we all play a role in keeping it beautiful and I want to invite everybody to participate in the 8th annual Spring Cleanup Day on April 19th, just ahead of Earth Day,” Bowser added. “All eight Wards, all neighbors will come together to help keep our communities clean. And, we have a lot of celebrations across the city, block parties and gatherings — all are ways for us to come together and also, keep an eye on how we’re keeping the city clean.”

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that established the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. Under the executive order, the task force is directed to “surge law enforcement officers in public areas and strictly enforce quality-of-life laws in public areas like drug use, unpermitted demonstrations, vandalism, and public intoxication.”

The task force is also directed to “maximize immigration enforcement to apprehend and deport dangerous illegal aliens,” and to “expedite concealed carry licenses for law-abiding citizens,” among others.

The executive order also created a “program to beautify Washington, D.C.” that includes “restoring and beautifying Federal buildings, monuments, statues, memorials, parks, and roadways,” and removing graffiti.