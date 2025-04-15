Nolte — Peak Trump: President Surges To Highest Approval Rating Since Inauguration

President Trump’s job approval rating has surged to its highest number since he was inaugurated in January.

Currently, Trump’s job approval rating sits at 54 percent, with only 46 percent disapproving. This ties his all-time high this year (in this poll) and is a five-point boost in approval since late March.

This poll of 1,002 registered voters was taken between April 10-14, the days during the so-called stock market turmoil after the president instituted the tariff increases he ran on, which appear to have brought dozens of countries to the negotiating table.

“For all the events of the past ten days, we find the President’s approval rating unchanged and now at its joint highest ever,” pollster James Johnson told the Daily Mail.

“Among the noise and criticism, there does seem to be a simple truth,” Johnson added: “The more coverage there is of Trump’s changes, the more voters reward him for what they see as the pace and purpose that many of them voted for.”

The DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll also found that 64 percent of those aged 18 to 29 approve of the job Trump is doing. Those over 65 approve at 54 percent. The 30-49 and 50 to 64 age groups approve at 52 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

Hispanics approve of the Deporter-in-Chief with a margin of 46 percent to 43 percent.

Independents approve of Trump at 48 percent.

As with all polls, the trend is the thing to watch, and there’s no question that despite the entire legacy media colluding to batter Trump over tariffs, the stock market, the deportation of a terrorist, and that dumb SignalGate episode, Normal People have tuned it all out. Voters refuse to be manipulated by the discredited media any longer. At long last, the people see the regime media for what it is—a dishonest, left-wing propaganda outlet no one should pay any attention to.

In this same poll, in early March, Trump’s approve/disapprove number was upside-down by two points: 49 to 51 percent. Today he is up +8, 54 to 46 percent. The three most recent polls in the RealClearPolitics average have Trump above water despite all the massive corporate propaganda campaigns launched against him during the time of their respective polling.

Before Trump took office, more than two-thirds of the country said America was on the wrong track. People want change and they want leadership. Trump is offering both. Whining about “muh norms” and deporting illegal alien gang members…? Try again, CNN.

