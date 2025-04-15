A pair of organizations, partially funded by George and Alexander Soros’s network of left-wing nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are behind a lawsuit that has thus far successfully blocked President Donald Trump from deporting migrants who were released into the United States through former President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline.

In March, Trump revoked parole for about 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who were released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration despite having no legal status.

As a result, the Trump administration told such migrants that they would need to self-deport from the U.S. or face deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Justice Action Center and Human Rights First sued the Trump administration, claiming that the president did not have the authority to cancel Biden’s parole pipeline and thus making more than half a million migrants eligible for deportation.

This week, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani — appointed by former President Barack Obama — issued a stay, preventing the Trump administration from terminating the parole pipeline:

The Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, 90 Fed. Reg. 13611 (Mar. 25, 2025), is hereby STAYED pending further court order insofar as it revokes, without case-by-case review, the previously granted parole and work authorization issued to noncitizens paroled into the United States pursuant to parole programs for noncitizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (the “CHNV parole programs”) prior to the noncitizen’s originally stated parole end date. [Emphasis added]

The Justice Action Center and Human Rights First are the two organizations representing Biden’s parole migrants in the case.

In 2023, the Soros network’s Open Society Foundations rewarded the Justice Action Center with a $450,000 grant for “general support” of the organization’s mission.

Likewise, from 2016 to 2021, the Soros network’s Open Society Foundations threw nearly $6.2 million into the coffers of Human Rights First.

This is not the first Soros-linked lawsuit attempting to stop Trump’s immigration agenda.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the Soros-linked Democracy Forward organization was partially behind a lawsuit that sought to block Trump from deporting illegal alien gang members from the U.S. using the Alien Enemies Act.

