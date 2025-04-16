A handful of protesters were escorted, arrested — and two were tased — on Tuesday evening while disrupting a town hall event for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The event took place at the Acworth Community Center in the Peach State where Greene came to speak about constituent services.

According to police, six attendees were escorted out and another three were arrested — two of whom were also tased.

“Well, welcome everyone,” Greene said amid the chaos, thanking the police officers for their work.

“This is not a political rally. This is not a protest. If you stand up and want to protest, if you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed, just like that man was thrown out,” the congresswoman said, later adding throughout the disruptions, “This is a peaceful town hall.”

“Now this is a peaceful town hall, ladies and gentlemen, this should not have to happen,” she said.

Greene shared a video of a protester being removed and defended the police officers who faced criticism for the way they conducted themselves.

“These protestors were deranged and aggressive and lost control of themselves the second the townhall started. And the press knows it because it happened right in front of them!!” she said, noting the hypocrisy and adding that they have “tons of video footage that absolutely proves the protestors were unruly and fighting and resisting police.”

When asked about the disruptions after the town hall, Greene said “it shouldn’t be that way” in America.

“America overwhelmingly voted in November for President Trump, Republican control of the House and the Senate, and how people should handle their businesses is in the voting booth,” she said. “There’s no reason for screaming, yelling, ridiculous outrageous protesting. That disrupts the entire event for every single person that is there.”

“And you know, one of the most important things I do is offer constituent services, and that was exactly what I wanted to be able to promote and talk about tonight,” she continued, noting that this kind of backlash does not deter her.

“I’m not deterred. My job is a representative of the people that voted my district, and I have to represent the entire district. That means I have a job to do, and that job is extremely important. No, I’m not deterred,” she emphasized.

“But I will tell you guys the story that I think is extremely important. I have the most death threats in Congress, and at times, I have more death threats than even Speaker Johnson. And it shouldn’t be that way,” Greene continued, pointing to the attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) mansion.

“It shouldn’t be this way for any elected leader, no matter what the political party they represent,” the Georgia lawmaker added.