Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put out a warning on Wednesday that an illegal migrant accused of killing a woman in 2017 remains at large and on the most wanted list.

In 2017, Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, a Mexican national, was “charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI and aggravated assault” following a crash that killed 37-year-old Shirra Branum in Tennessee. He entered the U.S. illegally in 2003 from an unknown place, and he had two prior DUI convictions before the alleged incident with Branum.

As WCYB reported in 2019, Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into Shirra Branum, killing her and injuring her nine-year-old son. Mogollon-Anaya’s three children were also hurt in the car accident:

Authorities said Mogollon-Anaya’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Mogollon-Anaya was able to escape from the hospital before law enforcement could charge him with vehicular manslaughter. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Mogollon-Anaya is wanted for vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated child abuse and neglect and several other charges. You’re asked to contact authorities if you know anything about his whereabouts. He is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Mogollon-Anaya last known location was Kenner, Louisiana.

