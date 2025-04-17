A majority of voters favor deporting all illegal immigrants from the United States, despite the ongoing leftist narrative suggesting otherwise — particularly when it comes to the recently deported El Salvadorian national, an alleged member of MS-13 whom Democrats are desperately seeking to return.

The latest data comes straight from CNN, which found that 56 percent support deporting an estimated 11 million illegal aliens residing in the United States. This is significantly up from 38 percent who said the same in 2016.

In other words, the American people are on the side of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration policies regardless of the narrative offered by the radical left.

This crucial data point comes as Democrats rally behind the deportation case of 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia who has been returned to his native El Salvador. He originally came into the country illegally at the age of 16 and was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 12. He was arrested as part of the larger effort to target members of MS-13 and the Tren de Aragua gang, which are designated terrorist organizations. However, the deportation went against an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to El Salvador, and it was widely depicted as an “administrative error.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Abrego-Garcia was previously arrested by immigration officials on March 28, 2019, with Judge Elizabeth Kessler finding that he “was arrested in the company of other ranking gang members and was confirmed to be a ranking member of the MS-13 gang by a proven and reliable source.” Arguing that he “failed to meet his burden of demonstrating that his release from custody would not pose a danger to others, as the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13,” Kessler denied Abrego-Garcia’s bond. He married his pregnant girlfriend, an American citizen, while he was still in a Maryland immigration detention center, the Independent reported. After his now-wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, gave birth to their first child together a few months later, Judge David M. Jones granted Abrego-Garcia’s request for “withholding of removal” back to El Salvador based on his “well-founded” fear of persecution by MS-13 rival gang Barrio 18.

The Trump administration has defended the deportation, however, pointing out that he is a dangerous gang member. The White House has also amplified domestic abuse allegations against Garcia.

Republicans have spoken out strongly against Democrats rushing to the rescue of Garcia as well as other illegal immigrants in similar positions.

“MS-13 members have raped, tortured, and murdered Americans in cold blood. They’ve beheaded their victims, used machetes to carry out executions, and trafficked women and children across our border. Garcia invaded our country illegally, broke our laws, and according to his own wife, abused her,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a statement.

“He’s exactly the kind of dangerous thug President Trump promised to remove, and he did. Yet while President Trump is protecting American lives, Democrats are working overtime to bring this animal back,” she added. “They’re fighting harder for an MS-13 gang member than they ever have for the victims of his cartel’s violence. This isn’t compassion, it’s betrayal. This isn’t public service, and it’s dangerously close to treason.”