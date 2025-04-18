Attorneys Request Deportations of Venezuelan Migrants Be Stopped

Attorneys for Venezuelan migrants who are suspected of being members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), are requesting that a judge prevent their clients from being deported.

In a court document filed on Friday, attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) requested that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg “issue a temporary restraining order” that requires their clients to have “30 days’ notice” before being removed from the United States under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, according to ABC News.

The Venezuelan migrants are reportedly “being held in a detention center in Texas.”

Per the outlet, the attorneys “submitted a document they say is the notice their clients received Friday,” accusing them of being “a member of Tren de Aragua.”:

In a court filing Friday, the attorneys submitted a document they say is the notice their clients received Friday from immigration officials. The document, titled “Notice and Warrant of Apprehension and Removal under the Alien Enemies Act,” says, “You have been determined to be … a member of Tren de Aragua.” “You have been determined to be an Alien enemy subject to apprehension, restraint and removal from the United States,” the notice says. “This is not a removal under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

A United States official told the outlet that “there is planning underway for an imminent U.S. military deportation flight,” and in the court document filed, ACLU lawyers wrote that “officers last night told class members that they will be removed within 24 hours,” noting that this “expires as early as this afternoon.”:

In the emergency motion for an immediate ruling, attorneys for the ACLU cited ABC News’ reporting that there is planning underway for an imminent U.S. military deportation flight under the AEA. “Officers last night told class members that they will be removed within 24 hours, which expires as early as this afternoon,” the ACLU wrote. “Upon information and belief, individuals have already by loaded on to buses.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court lifted a block from Boasberg that prevented the Trump administration from being able to deport suspected illegal alien gang members.

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act in March to allow for the expedited removal of illegal Venezuelan migrants who are suspected of being members of TdA.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller revealed that “there are thousands of either Tren de Aragua members,” or associates and affiliates, left in the U.S.

“We’re going to continue to send foreign terrorist aliens to El Salvador, as well as to many other countries,” Miller answered when asked if the Trump administration was planning “on ramping up deportations to El Salvador.”