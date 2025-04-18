Rep. Andy Biggs Reveals His Daughter Has Died After ‘Battle with Cancer’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) revealed on Friday that his daughter, Cosette, died earlier this week after her “battle with cancer.”

In a post on X, Biggs issued a statement expressing that while the family was “devastated” by Cosette’s passing, they were taking “comfort knowing she is at peace with the Lord.”

According to Biggs’s website, he and his wife, Cindy “have six children” and eleven grandchildren. Biggs was first elected to Congress in 2016 to represent “the people of Arizona’s Fifth District.”

“Earlier this week, our daughter Cosette lost her battle with cancer,” Biggs said in his statement. “We are devastated by her passing, but take comfort knowing she is at peace with the Lord. We are grateful our family could gather together to spend her final days by her side. Thank you to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We are humbled by this great community and the outpouring of love for Cosette and our family.”

Several people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), and Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) issued statements of condolence and expressed that their “thoughts and prayers” were with Biggs and his family.

“There is no greater loss than the loss of a child,” Hobbs wrote in a post on X. “I extend my deepest condolences to Representative Biggs and his entire family during this trying time.”

“Praying for God’s comfort, peace and strength to consume the Biggs family,” Boebert wrote in a post on X. “We love you and Cindy.”

“We’re all praying for you and your amazing family,” Crane wrote in a post on X.

“This is heartbreaking news,” the Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh wrote in a post on X. “Congressman Hamadeh is keeping the Biggs family in his thoughts and prayers.”

“Please join me in lifting up @RepAndyBiggsAZ and his family in prayer,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) wrote in a post on X. “May they find comfort, strength, and peace in this difficult time.”