Poll: Majority Say Democrats Should Not Immediately Resist Trump Agenda

A majority of registered voters do not believe Democrats should automatically resist the agenda of President Donald Trump, a Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats should oppose everything that Trump is doing or should they take more of a wait-and-see attitude towards his actions?”

Most respondents, 62 percent, believe they should take more of a wait-and-see attitude rather than immediately oppose the Trump agenda. This is compared to 39 percent who believe Democrats should “oppose everything Trump is doing.”

Predictably, most Democrats, 64 percent, believe Democrats should oppose everything Trump is doing. Thirty-nine percent of independents and 15 percent of Republicans agree with them.

Most Republicans, 84 percent, and independents, 61 percent, believe Democrats should take a wait-and-see attitude as well rather than displaying blind opposition.

The survey asked respondents a more specific question, gauging if they believe Democrats should oppose Trump on tariffs and trade policy or see how his initiative plays out in the coming weeks. While the margins are tighter, 52 percent believe Democrats should “see how tariffs play out.” Another 48 percent said Democrats should oppose.

Independents are virtually split on the economic issue: 51 percent said Democrats should oppose Trump’s tariffs, compared to 49 percent who believe they should wait and see how it plays out.

The survey also revealed that most believe Democrats need to jump on board with other Trump initiatives, such as cutting government waste. Fifty-nine percent said Democrats should “join the mission of cutting government waste” rather than opposing it.

This coincides with the reality that Democrat Party approval remains underwater, as 58 percent disapprove of it, compared to 42 percent who approve. An even greater share of independents, 67 percent, disapprove of the Democrat Party, compared to just 33 percent who approve.

The survey was taken April 9-10, 2025, among 2,286 registered voters. It has a +/- 1.9 percent margin of error.