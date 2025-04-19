Most voters support the efforts of more “moderate” Democrats over the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a recent Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

The survey asked 2,286 registered voters, “Do you support more Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are calling on Democrats to adopt a more aggressive stance towards Trump and his administration and ‘fight harder,’ or moderate Democrats who are willing to compromise on Trump issues important to their base?”

A majority, 53 percent across the board, said they support more moderate Democrat, compared to 47 percent who said they support Democrats who want to resist harder along with Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.

Seventy-two percent of Democrats said they support Democrats aggressively resisting Trump, while over a quarter, 28 percent, said they support the efforts of more moderate Democrats.

Predictably, most Republicans, 76 percent, said they support the efforts of more moderate Democrats over radical Democrats. However, most independents, 56 percent, said they support more moderate Democrats and their efforts over the likes of Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.

The survey, taken April 9-10, 2025, has a +/- 1.9 percent margin of error. It comes on the heels of both Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, which has the two traveling the country to see “how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country,” according to the Vermont senator’s website.

Tens of thousands drew to their stop in Los Angeles last weekend, with an estimated crowd size of 36,000. Sanders also estimated that his stop in Nampa, Idaho, attracted 12,500.

“Red state, blue state — the American people are prepared to fight Trumpism,” Sanders proclaimed.

All the while, polling clearly shows that the American people are behind President Trump, as he has the highest approval since inauguration and abundantly clear backing from the American people on his policies.