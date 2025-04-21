President Donald Trump reacted Monday morning to the announcement from the Vatican that Pope Francis died.

The Catholic spiritual leader was 88.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pope Francis was elevated to the role in March 2013 following the historic resignation of his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI. A native of Argentina, he was the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church.

The Vatican made the announcement Monday morning that Pope Francis had passed away at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican’s TV channel by way of confirmation. He continued:

At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’

The late pope had been plagued by poor health in recent years.

He met briefly with Vice President JD Vance and his family Sunday evening in a hotel room after delegating the celebration of mass to another cardinal due to his illness.

A papal conclave will now be convened to choose a replacement Pontiff, as Breitbart News reported.

