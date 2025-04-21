Papal Conclave Will Select a New Pope: Here’s How It Works

With the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88 early Monday morning, the question is posed: who will replace him and how will it be decided?

A papal conclave will now be convened. This brings together an assembly of cardinals to elect a new spiritual leader based on the system of strict seclusion to which they submit for the election process.

Surrounded by Michelangelo’s world-famous paintings, the 137 cardinal electors will attend a centuries-old College of Cardinals meeting in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

The term conclave comes from the Latin phrase cum clave, meaning “with a key.” Papal succession has evolved considerably since the early church and current rules of this procedure were not codified until the early 20th century.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to cast a vote. Candidates need only be male baptized Catholics and they will be nominated from around the world.

Traditionally, a 15-day mourning period is observed before the conclave begins, the BBC notes.

The Independent sets out further details on eligibility:

There’s no age limit on who can become Pope, but Francis was 76 when he took up the position. Benedict before him was 78, and was Pope for only eight years before his surprise retirement aged 85. To begin the process, there is a special morning mass, after which the 120 Cardinals of voting age would gather inside the exquisitely decorated Sistine Chapel – home of all the Papal Conclaves since 1858. Later in the day, the shout “extra omnes” (everybody out) rings out and the Cardinals – who are sworn to an oath of secrecy – will be locked inside the Conclave until they can choose a successor.

With that, the rounds of voting begin but not before more speeches, prayer, reflection – and intense political jostling – with cardinals whittling down candidates through successive rounds of voting.

No communication with the outside world is allowed.

The Independent makes clear, “A Pope is only elected when a single candidate receives a two-thirds majority. Sometimes Pope’s are chosen quickly when a strong candidate emerges. However from the 34th ballot onwards, the Conclave only votes between the two front runners who gained the most votes in the previous round.”

The vote itself is secret and was introduced on 1621 by Gregory XV to try and avoid overt politicking.

The ballot papers are progressively burned in a small fire inside the Sistine Chapel as the field of contenders is whittled down.

Black smoke released by the fire and vented through the roof tells the crowds waiting outside a new Pontiff has yet to be chosen.

That changes when white smoke appears, telling the world a single candidate has triumphed, after an additive is introduced to the burning papers.

One final step remains.

The Pope is presented to the crowds who have gathered in the Vatican from the main balcony of St Peter’s Basilica with the famous words: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!” (I announce to you with great joy we have a Pope.)

With that, the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics will have a new leader.