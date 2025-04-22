Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has stood as a strong advocate for women’s spaces — contending they belong to biological women and biological women only — had a confrontation with a transgender activist, whose voice suddenly became significantly deeper after irritation with the congresswoman’s response to the complaint.

Video shows the transgender activist — presumably transgender himself — taking issue with Mace using the word “babe.”

“Does your husband call you babe?” the individual asked in a more feminine voice.

Mace told the individual that she was not married, to which the individual responded, “Ok, so even better.”

“I don’t care,” Mace said of the transgender activist’s critique over her use of the word “babe.”

“Ok, so I would like you to apologize because it is derogatory, and second of all,” the individual continued before Mace asked, “Is tranny derogatory?”

“Well yeah,” the same individual said, but now with an incredibly different, masculine voice after seemingly being thrown off guard by Mace’s question.

“Of course it f*cking is,” the individual added, again, with the deep, masculine voice that was not present earlier in the conversation.

Mace stood her ground, repeating the word “tranny.” At that point, the individual picked up a plant near Mace, but it remains unclear what the plan was from there. Mace said on social media that her security moved in after the individual picked up the plant.

“They moved in. We had 6 armed guards tonight,” she wrote, remarking on other comments as well.

This is hardly Mace’s first run-in with a transgender activist, as they have continued to target her for speaking out against biological men going in women’s spaces — such as restrooms or changing areas.

One tried to rush the stage at one of her events months ago, and another allegedly assaulted her the following month.

Mace, however, has continued to stand her ground.

“I’m not going to allow biological men into women’s private spaces,” Mace said. “I will stand in the brink and stand in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks that it’s ok for a penis to be in a women’s locker room or a bathroom or a changing room. Hell no, I’m not going to stand for it.”