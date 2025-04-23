Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office as he signs executive orders on Wednesday, April 23.

President Trump continues to fulfill promises he made in his historic re-election to the White House through executive action, despite inaction from Congress, Democrat opposition, and judicial activists attempting to block the MAGA agenda.

Democrats have fully embraced becoming the party of illegal aliens, sending multiple members of Congress to El Salvador to advocate for the release of a deported alleged MS-13 member in the past weeks.