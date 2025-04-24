Hats emblazoned with “Trump 2028” have gone on sale at the official Trump store, teasing a possible third term run that some of his supporters say would be possible despite the 22nd Amendment.

Available for $50, the hats come in the standard Trump red with “Trump 2028” in place of the slogan “Make America Great Again.” The store even features a photo of the president’s son, Eric Trump, donning the hat.

Given that the current president would likely be unable to run for a third term, some online speculated that the “Trump 2028” could be for a member of the Trump family. News of the hat sparked strong reactions on social media, to say the least.

As noted by Axios, the president said last month that he’s “not joking” about possibly serving a third term despite the 22nd Amendment, which would require a two-thirds vote from both houses of Congress.

While Trump later told reporters he’s not looking at the scenario now, he first told NBC “there are methods” by which he could make it happen. The 22nd amendment clearly states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Though Trump suggested his path back to the White House could be on the coattails of a JD Vance victory, top Republicans on the Hill shrugged off the third-term chatter.

Given the uphill battle, the hats could just be a shrewd advertisement for another Trump running for office in 2028 or a tongue-in-cheek troll. At least some of his supporters, such as former Trump aide Steve Bannon, have expressed dead seriousness about him running for a third term. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) also introduced legislation in January that would change to the Constitution to allow Trump for a third term but not former Presidents Bush, Obama or Clinton.

