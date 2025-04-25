Embattled Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson is blaming Donald Trump’s 2024 election win on former Obama associate and ex-Windy City Mayor Rahm Emanuel and accusing Emanuel of committing “terrorism” on Chicago.

Johnson, who at 6.6 percent has the worst approval rating in the country, told reporters on Tuesday that he is ““incredibly bothered” by Rahm Emanuel’s “temerity” with his recent critical comments about the Democrat Party’s mistakes. And Johnson thinks that Emanuel gave Trump the “playbook” for how to win last year, according to WTTW-TV.

“The playbook that Donald Trump is running is a playbook that Rahm Emanuel executed in this city,” Johnson told the reporters. “We didn’t get here because we just happened to have a tyrant in the White House. He got here because someone gave him the script. And the shutting of schools, the firing of Black women, privatizing our public education system, is why the system is as jacked up as it is today.”

Johnson also accused Emanuel of committing an “act of terror” on Chicago.

“Our challenges in Chicago did not start with Donald Trump,” Johnson bloviated. “One of the greatest, I believe, acts of terror that was ever administered by an administration was the Emanuel administration.”

Emanuel has been criticizing the Democrat Party for some time. In March, for instance, Emanuel blasted the Democrats for being intractable in the face of disasters and advised that party leaders keep their focus on events not “the rules.”

He told Bill Maher that “the Democratic Party should take a look at — and say, we’re going to be honest like we did in 1994 with reinventing government, everything is on the table, nothing is safe. … And that doesn’t happen. And that’s a fair criticism.”

He also insisted that America’s big cities are mired in a “disaster” regarding crime that Democrats have refused to address.

Emanuel’s centrist comments, though, are not sitting well with the current Chicago mayor, who calls himself a “progressive.” Johnson went on the attack against Emanuel and accused him of harming minority children.

“The Emanuel administration had immense disdain for public education, particularly for Black, Brown and poor children, and he was vocal about it,” Johnson claimed. “And now he is prancing around this country, asking people to reconsider him. It is not just frustrating. It is beyond offensive.”

Emanuel has not announced any new political aspirations, but with Wednesday’s announcement by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin that he is not running for re-election, many are expecting Emanuel to run for the United States Senate. Others, though, assume he wants to run for president.

