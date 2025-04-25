Migrant Accused of Killing Georgia Mother, Injuring Her Daughter in Hit-and-Run

A migrant is accused of killing a Gwinnett County, Georgia, mother and injuring her daughter in a hit-and-run crash.

Anibal Orlando de Leon, a 33-year-old migrant now facing deportation, has been arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony hit-and-run, driving without a license, and using a fake license plate.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Orlando de Leon was driving a Toyota Echo on April 21 when he allegedly caused a multi-car crash that resulted in the death of Tamera Brown, who was in the vehicle with her teenage daughter, who sustained injuries.

“By the time I got there, she was already dead, and her daughter was lying over there, but she lived,” Brown’s friend Tracey Wiley told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. Wiley described Brown as a “nice person, always laughing, talking, always having fun.”

Following his arrest, Orlando de Leon allegedly admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he switched the license plate on his vehicle to avoid being arrested for the hit-and-run crash.

He remains in Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office custody. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Orlando de Leon, seeking custody of him.

