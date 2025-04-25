A pair of groups, both linked to billionaire George Soros and his son Alex Soros’s network of left-wing organizations, is suing to block President Donald Trump from ridding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of a civil rights office mostly for newly arrived migrants.

In February, Trump ordered the elimination of DHS’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which served mostly migrants and some American citizens.

Under former President Joe Biden, bureaucrats placed at the civil rights office had deep ties to the open borders lobby and the “Abolish ICE” movement, a situation which Breitbart News exposed in 2023.

Now, left-wing legal firm Democracy Forward, representing several non-governmental organizations, including Urban Justice Center, is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to block the president from shuttering DHS’s civil rights office.

“The closure of these offices is part of the Trump administration’s targeting of immigrants in this country and weakening of protections and resources afforded to them,” Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman said in a statement.

Both Democracy Forward and the Urban Justice Center have financial links to the Soros network, specifically the network’s main organization known as the Open Society Foundations.

Open Society Foundations has funded several of Democracy Forward’s clients and partners, awarding Color of Change a $3 million grant in 2023 after giving the group nearly $1.5 million in funding in 2018 and 2019.

Likewise, Open Society Foundations remains one of the largest donors to the Center for American Progress, a group that is considered the unofficial policy wing of the Democrat Party; in 2023, Open Society Foundations gave the Center for American Progress nearly $4 million in grant funding.

Open Society Foundations has also thrown millions in grant money to the National Immigration Law Center as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to UnidosUS, Common Justice, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network.

The Urban Justice Center is similarly tied to the Soros network.

From 2017 through 2021, the Open Society Foundations awarded the Urban Justice Center with nearly half a million dollars in grant money — some of which was meant to be used for refugee resettlement services and legal services for newly arrived migrants.

As Breitbart News reported, Democracy Forward is also involved in the lawsuit trying to prevent the Trump administration from deporting illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

