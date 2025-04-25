Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) bragged about Democrats and their progress in stopping efforts to ensure that only citizens can vote in federal elections.

“So-and-so signed the so-called executive order. It was a voter suppression Executive Order, trying to do all of the things that the so-called SAVE Act is trying to do, but trying to do it through executive action,” Jeffries said, referencing President Donald Trump’s March 25 executive action titled “PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS.”

“Under the Constitution, State governments must safeguard American elections in compliance with Federal laws that protect Americans’ voting rights and guard against dilution by illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error,” the executive order reads in part, contending that the U.S. has “not adequately enforced Federal election requirements that, for example, prohibit States from counting ballots received after Election Day or prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote.”

It continues [emphasis added]:

a)(i) Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Election Assistance Commission shall take appropriate action to require, in its national mail voter registration form issued under 52 U.S.C. 20508: (A) documentary proof of United States citizenship, consistent with 52 U.S.C. 20508(b)(3); and (B) a State or local official to record on the form the type of document that the applicant presented as documentary proof of United States citizenship, including the date of the document’s issuance, the date of the document’s expiration (if any), the office that issued the document, and any unique identification number associated with the document as required by the criteria in 52 U.S.C. 21083(a)(5)(A), while taking appropriate measures to ensure information security.

However, Jeffries is against these actions.

“He does not have the power to do that. And so all the Democrats, the House Democrats, partnered with the Senate Democrats partnered with the Democratic National Committee, partnered with the Democratic Governors Association, and I even joined the lawsuit. Is it up on screen? I even joined the lawsuit as an individual on your behalf,” he bragged.

“And I like this name Jeffries versus Trump, and so we sued him in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and we believe we will win,” he added.

A federal judge this week blocked part of Trump’s executive order.

Per NPR:

“Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States — not the President — with the authority to regulate federal elections,” wrote Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in a 120-page opinion, while noting that Congress is currently debating legislation — the SAVE Act — that would require showing proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. … “[N]o statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order,” wrote Kollar-Kotelly, who was appointed to the federal district court in Washington, D.C., by former President Bill Clinton.

The block comes as conservatives express further concern over judicial overreach and Democrats attempting to use judicial activism as their key tool to thwart President Trump’s MAGA agenda, which Americans voted to implement in November.

Jeffries’ remarks should come as no surprise, however, has he has long doubted the existence of a MAGA mandate, despite the very clear election results.

“Despite the claims of some of my Republican colleagues who have spent a lot of time over the last two weeks talking about some big, massive mandate, I’m looking for it,” the Democrat said in November after former Vice President Kamala Harris’s decisive loss.

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t have to make adjustments to make sure that we can get beyond fighting House Republicans with a national wave on top of us to withdraw,” he continued. “But the question about this notion of some mandate to make massive far-right extreme policy changes — it doesn’t exist.”

“It doesn’t exist,” he emphasized.

