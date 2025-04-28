Tom Homan: Biden Administration Released Millions of Illegals into the U.S. Interior ‘on Purpose’

The Biden administration released millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S. interior “on purpose,” Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said during a press conference Monday morning.

“And as far as releasing so many people — you know why the Biden administration released millions of people United States?” Homan asked. “No one ever talks about, I’ll talk about it.”

“Why did they release people into the interior United States rather than put them into an ICE bed? Why not put them in an empty ICE bed, $127 a night, rather than a hotel at 500 bucks a night?” Homan posed, concluding that the Biden administration “did it on purpose” before explaining why.

“They did it on purpose, because you put them in ICE detention bed, they get a hearing in 35 days. Court records show nine out of ten people claim asylum, get order removal, they’re gone,” he said.

“But to release them and put them a hotel room at 500 bucks a night, their hearings could be 5, 7, 9 years. You pull out all appeals. And what are they hoping for then? That another Democrat administration is in power,” awarding sweeping amnesty, Homan concluded, emphasizing that the Biden administration’s moves was about future political power for Democrats.

“That’s what it was. Though the law clearly says if you arrive at our border without proper documentation, you shall be detained,” Homan stressed. “Not ‘maybe.’ Not ‘think about it.’ Shall. And that’s what President Trump’s doing. Catch and release is over. That’s what the law says, and that’s what we’ve done.”

WATCH:

Homan’s remarks come as President Trump is poised to sign two new executive actions regarding the border on Monday. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the first order will “strengthen and unleash America’s law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent citizens.”

“The second EO is centered around protecting American communities from criminal aliens, and it will direct the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” she added.

A recent CBS News poll found that most American adults, 56 percent, approve of Trump’s program to “find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

RELATED — Border Czar Homan Munches on Apple, Unfazed by Angry Mob