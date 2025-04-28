Watch: Karoline Leavitt Briefs New Media Members at White House

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs members of the “new media” at the White House on Monday, April 28.

From her first press conference as spokeswoman for the White House, Leavitt stressed the Trump administration’s commitment to the First Amendment by including new media members from outlets typically excluded by the establishment media.

Leavitt and border czar Tom Homan held a press conference earlier Monday on the Trump administration’s efforts at securing the border and deporting illegal aliens.