Nolte: Blaming the Orange Bad Man for an Election Loss in … Canada

The New Thing embraced by Democrats and the Regime Media, and the squishes on the political right, is that President Trump is somehow responsible for the liberals winning Monday’s national elections in … Canada.

It was the tariffs, they say.

It was Trump trolling Canada as our 51st state, they say.

It was Trump teasing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau,” as in governor of America’s 51st state, they say.

First off, no Normal Person cares about what happens in Canada. Who cares how Canada votes? If Canadians want another four-year term of socialist failure, they should get it. Good on them. Everyone should get what they vote for. Burn, Canada, burn.

And if Canadians are so unforgivably stupid they based their vote on things said and done by Trump—a leader of an entirely different country—then Canadians are even bigger girls than I gave them credit for.

Allow me to be very clear about something that should be obvious to anyone with an even basic understanding of how countries and governments work… It is not the job of the U.S. president to say and do things that will shape foreign elections in a way that pleases Democrats, the media, or #GOPSmartSet. The only duty a U.S. president has is to say and do things that will benefit—wait for it, wait for it—Americans.

And if Trump believes tariffs are in the long-term interest of America and Americans, and if Trump believes cucking the little girls in Canada as citizens of another failed American state run by the left, then that’s what he should do. That’s what we voted for. We did not vote for him to make the Canadian electorate happy. We certainly did not vote for him to Make Canada Great Again. Seriously, screw Canada.

Then there is the utter stupidity in all of this…

Some people are so eager to attack Trump, they believe he’s to blame for Canadian idiots voting like Canadian idiots. Canada’s Liberal Party had won three terms in a row before Monday’s election. Since 1993, the Liberal Party has only been out of power for the nine years between 2009 and 2015. This is a country that has been voting for its own destruction for 32 years, and after that 32-year run, all of a sudden, Canada’s default position of voting for the Liberal Party victory is blamed on Trump?

Please.

And those wretched Canadian Boomers who did base their vote on Trump — what was he supposed to do, #GOPSmartSet — tell them what they want to hear? Go door-to-door?

Personally, I do not believe that people so broken, so riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome, that they base their vote on the leader of another country, can be saved. Those Boomer Canadians are gone, and they are never coming back.

Oh, and don’t forget we’re supposed to blame Trump and not the Conservative Party leader who blew a massive lead by going full-cuck. What’s his name? Pierre foo-foo-Frenchy-surrender-Poililoser?

Well, Pierre foo-foo-Frenchy-surrender-Poililoser is such a loser that he lost his own district.

Oh, but if Trump had just not made that 51st state crack… Listen to yourselves.

Well, we didn’t lose Canada because no sane person gives enough of a shit about how Canadians vote to feel like we’ve lost anything—except insulated beltway types who care because they were told Canada is the New Thing to care about … like Ukraine … and transsexuals … and vaccines…

Y’all are stupid.

