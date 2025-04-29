Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally Celebrating First 100 Days

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, celebrating the first 100 days of his second term on Tuesday, April 29.

The president and members of his administration marked the first 100 days in his return to the White House earlier Tuesday with a joint press conference between Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and a speech by the president to the Michigan National Guard.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s Senior Director for Counterterrorism, also this week exclusively detailed to Breitbart News the steps Trump has taken to keep Americans safe while avoiding forever wars.