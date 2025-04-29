Watch Live: House Hearing on Why California Takes So Long to Count Votes

The Committee on House Administration holds a hearing investigating the delay in calling California elections on Tuesday, April 29.

The hearing, titled, “Why the Wait? Unpacking California’s Untimely Election Counting Process,” will examine California’s notoriously long delays in declaring winners in elections as votes continue to be counted weeks after election day.

In March Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) sued California’s secretary of state for allowing ballots to be accepted up to a week after election day.