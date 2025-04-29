You’re Fired: Trump Kicks Doug Emhoff off U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

President Donald Trump fired former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, along with others nominated by President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, his 100th day in office.

Emhoff’s firing is particularly significant because the Biden administration tasked him with leading its so-called “strategy” against antisemitism — a watered-down plan that backed away from previous commitments to consider extreme anti-Israel criticism antisemitic, and which failed to stop anti-Jewish hatred in the wake of the Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, which triggered a wave of antisemitic protests and attacks.

The New York Times reported:

The Trump administration has begun firing at least some of former President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s appointees to the board that oversees the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, including Douglas Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, and other senior Biden White House officials. “Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Mr. Emhoff said in a statement on Tuesday. “Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.” …