Trump on Self-Deportations: ‘Maybe Someday, with Little Work, They Can Come Back In’

The Trump administration is going to get those who self-deport a “beautiful flight back” to their home country, President Donald Trump said Monday following the Department of Homeland Security announcing incentives for illegals to leave on their own accord.

“What we thought we’d do is a self-deport, where we’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money, and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from,” Trump said, explaining that they will have a period of time, and “if they make it, we’re going to work with them so that maybe someday, with little work, they can come back in.”

However, Trump said this will only happen if they are good, “industrious” people who love the country.

“And if they’re not, they won’t, but it will give them a path to becoming, you know, to coming back into the country,” Trump said.

“If they miss that limit, they’re going to be taken out of our country,” he said, without a clear path to return.

“It’ll be a much tougher process, and it’s called self-deportation. And by doing that, you know, you’re talking about so many millions of people,” he continued.

His remarks follow the announcement from DHS, touting incentives for illegal aliens who willingly leave the country on their own accord. If they register to self-deport through the CBP Home App, they will be entitled to a $1,000 stipend following their exit. Per the press release, this is far more cost-effective for U.S. taxpayers:

Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” she continued. “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.”

DHS adds that participation in self-deportation on the CBD app “may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future,” as President Donald Trump suggested.