Angus King III Announces Maine Gubernatorial Run

Angus King III is following in his father’s footsteps and running to be governor of Maine.

King is the son of Angus King, who served as governor of Maine from 1995 to 2003 and now serves as the independent senator from the Pine Tree State. King III is planning on running as a Democrat, hoping to replace embattled Democrat Gov. Janet Mills.

“I’ve spent my life building and making things that really help people,” he said, according to WGME.

“Now, I’m running for governor to build a better Maine,” he continued, “where it’s easier to start and grow a small business, where we can build our economy through innovation and hard work, and where it’s not so hard to afford the basic things you need to live and raise a family in the state we all love.”

Speaking to NBC News, King III said people are “scared” and that there are currently “challenges that make life really hard.”

“Right now, I’m going to run for governor to build a better Maine,” he said.

In a video touting his run, King III describes himself as someone who spent his life “building things,” adding, “If you know my dad, you know my values.”

“Building affordable housing for thousands of families across six states that’s actually affordable, building wind and solar projects that are turning out hundreds of megawatts across the country and the world. And yes, building a clean energy company in the heart of a gas utility,” he said, touting his experience in the renewable energy sector.

“Now I’m running for governor because I love our great state. It’s made me who I am, but it’s time we started doing things a different way to actually lower costs for the people who haul traps, weld steel, get their kids up in the morning and cover the late shift at night, to make it easier for innovators and small businesses to grow our economy, to get people training for the jobs we have right now,” he said.

“It may not be easy or happen overnight, but I promise you this: I will always fight for what’s right for Mainers, no matter who tries to stand in the way in Maine, Washington or anywhere else,” he said, emphasizing that he has not spent his career in Augusta.

“I’m a Mainer who knows how to build things,” he added.

He joins Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows in vying for the gubernatorial position.