Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) introduced the Military Chaplains Act of 2025 to support and protect military chaplains across all branches of the armed forces, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Self, alongside Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), introduced the legislation to combat bad actors within the Department of Defense who have targeted chaplains despite constitutional and statutory protections.

“The military chaplains’ ability to freely exercise their religious duties is not only a Constitutional right, but it is essential to forming the conscience and character of our warfighters,” Self said in a statement exclusive to Breitbart News. “As someone who benefited from the counsel of chaplains during my 25 years in the Army, I believe we must ensure they can serve without sacrificing their God-given freedoms.”

Self said DoD bad actors have undermined statutory protections and retaliated against military chaplains in an effort to secularize the military chaplaincy program.

According to his Congressional office, this included, but was not limited to, chaplains who were punished for providing solicited Biblical teaching on human sexuality, seeking a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, and even delivering sermons or performing rites, rituals, or counseling consistent with tenets of their faith.

Punishments for these protected activities often included downgraded performance reports, resulting in missed promotions and involuntary separation from the armed forces. Other punishments included degraded fitness reports, removal from their operational unit, travel permission denials, mandatory training denials, and many other forms of retribution that directly harmed — and for those who were not separated, continue to harm — their careers.

Basic protections exist for the chaplain’s religious freedom, and rights of conscience exist, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, Section 533 of the Fiscal Year 2013 NDAA, and the First Amendment. But Self believes explicit statutory protections for chaplains within the Department of Defense are still needed.