President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) in Florida’s hypothetical gubernatorial primary seems to have given him a significant boost, polling from the James Madison Institute reveals.

Donalds announced his intention to run for governor of Florida in February, and President Donald Trump wasted no time in endorsing him. All the while, rumors have swirled regarding the political future of Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Well I would say one thing. To quote the late, great Yogi Berra. When you come to a fork in the road, take it,” Florida’s first lady said when responding to the inquiries on her true intentions.

Donalds, however, remains unfazed.

“In terms of anybody else running, I’m not waiting for anybody,” Donalds told CBN News.

“I have the support of President Donald Trump. I have the support of Sen. Rick Scott. I have the support of most of the Republican congressional delegation. And we’re picking up steam every single day,” he continued.

Indeed, support from Trump seems to be carrying a lot of weight, even this early on in the race.

April’s polling from the James Madison Institute survey showed DeSantis up six points over Donalds in the hypothetical primary, and May’s figures showed her up by just one point. However, it also shows that when Republican voters hear that Trump endorsed Donalds — not Casey DeSantis — the congressman takes a double digit lead, garnering 44 percent to DeSantis’s 25 percent.

According to the survey, 50 percent of Republican voters were initially unaware that Trump endorsed Donalds, compared to 38 percent who said they were aware of the endorsement.

“When asked in April 2025, 62 percent of Republicans said an endorsement from President Trump would make them more likely to support a candidate — 35 percent much more likely,” the survey found.

Trump’s endorsement for Donalds came rather quickly.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote in a February 20 Truth Social post, describing him as a “TOTAL WINNER”:

I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

“Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!” Trump encouraged.