Donalds: I’m Running for FL Governor

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) announced he’s running for the governorship of Florida in 2026.

Donalds praised Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for how he’s run the state and declined to specifically comment on any other potential candidates.

Donalds also stated that he pushed for parents to be able to examine material in public schools during his time in the state legislature and his voting record in the state legislature and Congress.

He added that he wants to address insurance issues in the state, would consider cryptocurrency being a part of the state’s financial portfolio, and wants to build on DeSantis’ work on the environment.

Donalds concluded that he won’t leave his seat in Congress to run.

