Virginia County Tries to Freeze Out ICE Deportation Experts

The government of Arlington County, Virginia, just across the river from Washington D.C., is moving to put even more restrictions on police from working with federal immigration authorities.

The Democrat County board members are moving to prevent police from working with ICE during local arrests by eliminating a section of the county’s Trust Policy, according to ARLNow News.

Board member JD Spain, Sr., in particular, is pushing to eliminate the provisions in Section 7 that allow local police to inform Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they take illegal aliens into custody.

Advocates have been working to prevent police from informing ICE when they arrest aliens accused of terror ties, or are gang members, or are otherwise deemed to be threats to public safety. The activists are seeking to protect aliens in these classes.

Local Arlington resident Audrey Clement blasted the elimination of Section 7, calling the move a danger to the community, saying, “Repeal of Section 7 will release criminal aliens … to continue their life of crime on Arlington streets.”

If Section 7 is cancelled, it will be just another move toward giving cover to criminal illegals that started as far back as 2022 among county board members, when the board voted unanimously to restrict ICE access to criminal illegals in the county.

The board even launched a police oversight board to prosecute police officers who may cooperate with ICE in contravention to the county’s pro-illegal migrant policies.

Also in 2022, officials began woking with non-governmental organizations that shield criminal illegals from arrest and deportation.

