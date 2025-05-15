Indiana: FBI Releases Statistics on Illegal Migrant Raids with 23 Arrests

The FBI released statistics on illegal migrant raids in parts of Southern Indiana this week, showing as many as 23 arrests of individuals with criminal histories.

The raids, known professionally as “Enforcement and Removal Operations” (ERO), were conducted as a three-day operation at the end of April with cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Per WEVV:

Of the 23 individuals taken into custody, the FBI says: 18 had prior criminal arrests or convictions, including: 10 individuals with one or more Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offenses; 10 individuals involved in crimes that resulted in injury to others; 3 individuals connected to drug possession and trafficking Additionally, four individuals were arrested on federal warrants, including one subject previously convicted of cocaine trafficking.

An announcement from the FBI said that the operation highlights the effectiveness of interagency collaboration.

“This operation underscores the effectiveness of interagency collaboration in addressing public safety threats. By combining investigative resources, intelligence sharing, and enforcement capabilities, federal agencies are better equipped to identify, locate, and apprehend individuals who pose risks to the community or have violated federal laws, including immigration statutes,” the announcement said.

