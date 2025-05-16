The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) carried out a sting operation across the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, arresting several illegal alien gang members and other violent offenders, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

This week, United States Attorney Leah Foley issued a warning to sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts that those seeking to interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations would be prosecuted.

“The interference with ICE operations around Massachusetts has been disturbing, to say the least,” Foley said in a statement:

This conduct poses significant public and officer safety risks. It is conduct that should be vilified rather than glorified. I will not stand idly by if any public official, public safety officer, organization or private citizen acts in a manner that criminally obstructs or impedes ICE operations. The United States Attorney’s Office, along with our federal partners, will investigate any violations of federal law and pursue charges that are warranted by such activity. [Emphasis added]

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said the agency was “immensely grateful” to have Foley’s support as they sought to arrest illegal aliens with criminal records and documented gang histories.

Among those arrested in the operation, Breitbart News has learned, is MS-13 gang member Irwin Alexander Martinez, who is an illegal alien from El Salvador. ICE agents arrested Martinez near Chelsea, Massachusetts.

ICE agents also arrested suspected MS-13 gang member Noe Pena Garcia, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously arrested in Boston, Massachusetts for carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing brass knuckles, and having a stun gun.

Illegal aliens Moises Amadeo Diaz-Rosalez and Yandal Diaz Rosales, both natives of El Salvador and confirmed 18th Street gang members, were arrested by ICE agents in the operation.

“Despite sanctuary politicians and activists trying to disrupt ICE operations, our brave law enforcement removed gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals from Massachusetts’ streets,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“The targets of this operation in Massachusetts included criminal illegal aliens charged with soliciting to commit murder, assault and battery on a pregnant woman, assault and battery on law enforcement, and indecent assault on a 7-year-old,” McLaughlin said. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to roam free, putting the lives of more American citizens in danger.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.