FAA Confirms Another System Outage at Newark Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there was another system outage at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday.

FAA officials said the system handling the flights in and out for the Philadelphia control tower lost radio frequency for two seconds around 11:35 a.m. Fortunately, no accidents occurred and planes “remained safely separated.” Per the New York Post:

Monday’s outage occurred at the troubled Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (Tracon) area, which has continued to have intermittent outages since the first failure was reported on April 28. The FAA said that new upgrades at the facility would prevent further outages following the last radar error on May 11. Stiil [sic], the brief failure caused the agency to implement new delays at the airport, which averaged about 23 minutes.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the airport experienced significant travel disruptions due to ongoing tech issues with radar screens “blanking out in front of harried air traffic controllers.”

“On Monday morning, the FAA announced that Newark was operating on a ground delay program, with departures set back an average of 19 minutes. By 7:30 a.m., approximately 80 flights had already been canceled, and delays were being reported across the board,” said the report.

“The ongoing disruptions at Newark Airport have been attributed to a variety of factors, including radar outages, air traffic controller shortages, and other issue,” it added. “According to the FAA, Newark has been experiencing an average of 34 arrival cancellations per day since mid-April, with delays increasing throughout the day from an average of five in the mornings to 16 by the evening. These delays typically last between 85 and 137 minutes on average.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the Trump administration will be reducing the number flights in and out of Newark to mitigate the problem for the “next several weeks.”

“To address the ongoing challenges, the Trump administration recently proposed a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the U.S. air traffic control system,” added Breitbart News. “The plan includes the construction of six new air traffic control centers and technology and communications upgrades at all of the nation’s air traffic facilities over the next three to four years.”

