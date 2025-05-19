Trump: Russia, Ukraine Will Immediately Begin ‘Negotiations Toward a Ceasefire’

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Ukraine and Russia will begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and suggested that talks could take place at the Vatican.

Trump took to Truth Social after a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to share that it “went very well.”

“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump wrote.

“The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” he added.

Trump said that Russia looks to engage in “large-scale trade” with the United States once peace is reached.

“Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic “bloodbath” is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED,” he wrote, emphasizing the opportunities ahead for Ukraine if peace is worked out.

“Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” he added.

After Trump’s talk with Putin, he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Giorgia Meloni, and other European leaders.

Trump further shared that the Vatican has expressed great interest in hosting the discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!” he wrote.

Pope Leo XIV, who was elected as the first American pope earlier this month, held his inaugural mass on Sunday, which Zelensky, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio notably attended.